High time Pak starts behaving like a normal neighbour: India

With Pakistan unwilling to scale down its high-decibel rhetoric and actions over the Kashmir issue ever since India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, India on Thursday took on a chiding note as it upbraided Islamabad.

"It is important for them (Pakistan) to now start behaving like a normal neighbour. What do normal neighbours do? You don't push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade. This is not something which is happening from Pakistan," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a briefing on Thursday.

With Pakistan virtually isolated globally in its many attempts to get international censure for India over Kashmir, the spokesperson said that Islamabad "has been exposed globally and is projecting wrong pictures of violence" in Kashmir. "Pakistan must stop spreading rumours on Kashmir," he said. "We strongly condemn the highly irresponsible statements made by the Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. This is intended to project an alarmist situation which is far from the ground reality. Pakistan needs to understand that the world has seen through their lies," he added. On Thursday, an alert was sounded in Gujarat where authorities were directed to maintain tight security, including on ships berthed at the Kandla port, in the wake of intelligence inputs warning of Pakistan-trained commandoes trained in underwater attacks having entered the Gulf of Kutch area. Following India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union territories, Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India, sent back the Indian envoy besides permanently suspending all people-to-people cross-border measures such as bus and train services.