Higher temperatures forecast for next two days in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad centre has forecast higher than normal temperatures in large parts of Telangana on Thursday and Friday.
According to the seven-day weather forecast issued at 5.30 pm on Wednesday, dry weather is very
likely to prevail over Telangana.
Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3 to 4 degrees with maximum temperatures hovering between 40 degrees celsius and 43 degrees celsius in many districts of Telangana.
The following three days are also likely to witness very dry weather conditions prevailing over the state.
According to weather department officials, while temperatures in southern and central regions of the state, are set to rise by 2-3 degrees over the next few days, the northern parts of the state can see temperatures rise even higher.
Meanwhile, temperatures in state capital Hyderabad are expected to touch the 40-degree mark in the first week of April.
--IANS
pvn/ash
Get Outlook for Android