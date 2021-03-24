Highest daily spike of 47,262 Covid cases in 133 days

There was a slight dip in cases on Tuesday at 40,715. Prior to this, the country registered an increase in cases for 12 consecutive days.

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India reported 47,262 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since early November taking the total tally to 1,17,34,058.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat are turning out to be a major cause of worry as the three states are recording the highest daily new coronavirus cases.

The Central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with States and union territory over the rising cases in the country.

With the death of 275 people in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll has reached 1,60,441 in India. The active caseload has mounted to 3,68,457.

With the discharge of 23,907 patients in a day, a total of 1,12,05,160 persons have been discharged so far. A total of 10,25,628 tests were done on Tuesday.

This single-day spike was the highest since November 11, when 47,905 infections were recorded.

So far, 5.08 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

Now, those over 45 years of age will also get Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, irrespective of the co-morbidities, the Central Government has announced.

--IANS

aka/dpb/in