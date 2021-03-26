Highest ever budget envisaged for J-K aims to build economy, create jobs: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday termed Rs 1,08,621 crore budget for the Union Territory as "historic", stating that it aims to rebuilding the economy and creating jobs in the region.



As per a statement, this is the highest ever budget envisaged for the UT.

"After establishing grass-root democracy, the government is focusing on grass-root development in the UT. The quantum jump in the allocation in all sectors speaks about the strong resolve of the Prime Minister towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said during a press conference on budget 2021-22.

"Money will be utilised for the welfare of the people without discrimination and execution of work on the ground will be ensured. There will be 100 per cent saturation under the Prime Minister's 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' scheme this year," he added.

The targets set for this financial year include road connectivity to 150 unconnected villages, blacktopping of 8,000 kilometres road length, completion of 4,500 km length of road under PMGSY, and pot-hole free roads connecting district headquarters, tehsils and Blocks in Jammu and Srinagar.

It also aims to engage 15 lakhs boys and girls in sports activities and extend financial support to 25,000 youth under various schemes.

"The provision of Rs 2,008 crore has been kept for agriculture and horticulture sectors, which is Rs 695 crore more than the previous budget's allocation. For Rural Development, Rs 4817 crore has been allocated, while the Tourism sector witnessed a hike of Rs 509 crore, taking it to Rs 786 crore," he added.

He further said that Rs 1,456 crore have been allocated to the Health and Medical Education sector, while Rs 120 crore increase has been made for the power sector taking the total allocation to Rs 2,728 crore.

He mentioned that the provision of the Budget for Relief and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits has also increased. "For the welfare of Kashmiri Pandit community, the work on 6,000 jobs for them has been accelerated," the Lt Governor said. (ANI)

