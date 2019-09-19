Highest number of notices from NHRC to UP shows govt. claim on improvement in law and order is false: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Taking aim at Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on the completion of its 30 months in power, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the highest number of notices issued by National Human Rights Commission to the state shows that the government's claim on the improvement in law and order is false.

"As far as the claim on the reduction in crime is concerned, the state has got the most number of notices from the human rights commission. Many police officers lost their lives, many others committed suicide, and the highest number of incidents of custodial deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the past 2.5 years," Yadav said at a press conference here.He said that the government is hiding the real statistics of crime in the state. "If you look at the statistics of the Home Department, the incidents of murder and rape have increased in UP."Yadav said that the state government is lying about having boosted the economy and fooling people with its preposterous claims of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy."I want to know if the government even understand what this implies, and how much of the investment would it take every year to achieve this goal within 2.5 years," said Yadav.Akhilesh attacked the government over the incidents of Unnao and Shahjahanpur, saying that "no one is safe in Uttar Pradesh. See what happened in Shahjahanpur, and Rampur too. What is the administration doing?"Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh is government is celebrating its 2.5 years in power. Speaking on the occasion earlier today, Adityanath said that his government turned challenges into opportunities, and transformed the image of Uttar Pradesh by improving the state of law and order and education. (ANI)