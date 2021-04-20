Highest single day deaths of 1,761 in India, 2.59L cases (Ld)

India reported 2,59,170 fresh Covid cases in the same period, a slight decline against previous day's tally of 2,73,810 cases, the highest single-day spike ever.

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) India reported highest single-day deaths of Covid-19 patients with 1,761 new fatalities registered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,80,530 on Tuesday.

With this country's overall Covid tally rose to 1,53,21,089, according to the Health Ministry data released on Tuesday.

The daily active cases tally rose to 20, 31,977.

States like Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have been reporting maximum number of cases for the last few weeks.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has registered over two lakh Covid cases. India on Sunday recorded 2,61,500 new cases, 2,34,692 cases on Saturday, 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively.

A total of 1,54,761 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,31,08,582 with a recovery rate of 85.65 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 15,19,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 26,94,14,035 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 32,76,555 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 12,71,29,113.

