Highest single-day spike in Covid-related deaths in J&K

Officials said 73 deaths were reported in J&K today as the total number of people killed by coronavirus rose to 3,222 in J&K.

Srinagar, May 17 (IANS) With 73 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, J&K on Monday recorded the highest single day death toll since the beginning of the ongoing pandemic.

Monday's death toll of 73 is the highest single-day toll reported since the beginning of the pandemic in J&K.

Of these, 54 died in Jammu while 19 died in Kashmir division.

3,344 people tested positive on Monday, 1418 from Jammu division and 1926 from Kashmir division.

4042 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Monday.

So far, 247,952 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 193,878 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 50,852 out of which 20,716 are from Jammu division and 30136 are from Kashmir division.

--IANS

sq/ash