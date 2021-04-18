Highest single day spike of 1,526 new cases in J&K

Jammu, April 18 (IANS) Alarming rise in Covid-19 spread continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as 1,526 new cases came to light during the last 24 hours. This is the highest single day spike in the Union Territory since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials said 1,526 tested positive on Sunday, 547 from Jammu division and 979 from Kashmir division as 963 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.