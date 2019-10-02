Highest standards of integrity tribute to Shastri: VP Naidu

Early on the Wednesday morning Naidu paid floral tributes at Vijay Ghat, the place where India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was cremated and a memorial stands in his honour. Calling the former Prime Minister "a man of great integrity, simplicity, humbleness & tolerance", Naidu reminded the nation, how Shastri had a connect with the common man on the street.

"Shastri Ji was renowned for his resoluteness and firmness of action. The values and morals he taught and lived by would transcend time and generations to come", tweeted he.

Naidu urged youngsters to learn about Shastri's life to draw inspiration from. Naidu insisted that it will help today's generation to serve India with "zeal and passion". Naidu said floral tributes aside, the real tribute to the man who coined 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan will be to emulate Shastri's simplicity. Naidu tweeted: "We will be paying a real tribute to Shastri Ji by leading a life of simplicity & upholding the highest standards of integrity & morals." Earlier, President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi also paid rich tributes to Shastri at Vijay Ghat.