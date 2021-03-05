Hike in platform ticket price 'temporary' measure to decongest platforms: Railways

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Railways Ministry on Friday said the recent hike in the price of platform ticket is a temporary measure and is a field activity undertaken by the railway administration to prevent overcrowding at stations in view of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in a few states.



"Deterring more persons to visit the station, the platform ticket charges are increased from time to time after assessing the ground situation. This is in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a short term crowd control measure. There is nothing new about it," read a statement by the Ministry of Railways.

Calling it an exercise in the public interest, the Indian Railway said it is discouraging people from unnecessary crowding at the platforms in view of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in a few states, adding that rush at the platforms during the pandemic situation also needs to be regulated.

In February, the Railways had announced the "slight hike" in the ticket fares of short-distance passenger trains to discourage people from unnecessary travel. (ANI)

