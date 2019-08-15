Himachal: Tribals of Lahaul and Spiti celebrate I-Day

Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India] Aug 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing three-day tribal festival here, tribals in Keylong in the district here celebrated with great enthusiasm the country's Independence Day.

The fair began on from August 14 at Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti District in Himachal Pradesh.



Over 1000 people from nearly 20 villages like Miyar valley, Trilokinath, Gondla, Sissu, Villing, Jahlma, and Sakoli areas participated in the fair.

A large number of tourists come here to enjoy the three-day-long fair, also known as 'festival of colours'.

Apart from this, the fair also sees local and international artists that come to participate in the festival. (ANI)

