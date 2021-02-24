Himachal allows paragliding, river rafting in more sites

Now tourists visiting the state could experience paragliding at the new sites in districts of Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, and Shimla, said Tourism and Civil Aviation Director Yunus.

Shimla, Feb 24 (IANS) To boost adventure tourism in Himachal Pradesh, the government on Wednesday said it has notified additional sites for paragliding and river rafting in Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, and Shimla.

Under the Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein scheme, the possibilities are also being explored for promotion of adventure sports activities in unexplored areas, he said.

The new notified paragliding sites include Pandhara to Gadsa and Khargan to Nangabag in Kullu district, Tang Narwana to Khirku in Kangra district and Darouta to Lahra (Khajjiar), Lahra to Darol and Raina to Nainikhad Jarei in Chamba district.

In Mandi district, the paragliding sites notified include Prashar and Spenidhar, while in Shimla district the sites are Tikkar and Junga to Chauri.

Yunus said for the promotion of water sports new site for river rafting on the Beas river from Nadaun to Dehra Bridge has been notified.

He said for the safety of paragliding pilots and tourists, the Department of Tourism in collaboration with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali has taken the initiative to provide training courses to pilots.

In addition to these, the other existing sites include Bir-Billing and Chohla Indru Nag near Dharamsala in Kangra district; Solang Nalah, Marhi, Talaiti-Talogi and Majach-Shanag in Kullu district; Mauja Rehad to Karganoo in Solan district; and Ser Jagaas in Sirmaur district.

Besides, this other river rafting sites includes Shamshi to Jehri and Babeli to Pirdi in Kullu district; Luhri to Tattapani in Shimla district; Darch to Jispa and Kaza bridge to Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti district.

--IANS

vg/in