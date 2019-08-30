Himachal anti-drug drive: Police destroy cannabis plantation on 150 bigha land

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Cannabis plantation on nearly 18 bighas of land was destroyed on Thursday by a joint team of police and Central Narcotics, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu, Gaurav Singh said that destruction of the cannabis plantation is being carried out in a bid to end the drug menace in the state with the help of Central Narcotics team, police and the local youth organisations.



Till now cannabis plantation on 150 bighas of land in the Kullu district has been destroyed as part of a campaign that was launched on August 6.

The campaign to tackle the drug menace will continue till September 22, the police official added. (ANI)

