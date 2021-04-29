Himachal bans community feast in marriages, temples shut till May 10

Also, social gatherings at marriages and other celebrations would be restricted to 20 people, an official statement said.

Shimla, April 29 (IANS) Amid the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a ban on community feasts or 'dhams' during marriages and other celebrations.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, it was decided that all educational institutions and temples would be closed till May 10. The government offices would operate for five days a week with 50 per cent of Class III and IV employees.

The Chief Minister said that steps would be taken to increase bed capacity, particularly in the heavy load districts such as Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una and Sirmaur.

He said the testing capacity would be enhanced in the state and the time for getting test reports would be reduced.

People coming into the state would have to remain under home isolation for 14 days and also give information regarding their arrival to the local authorities as well as elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.

