Himachal BJP ministers to collect feedback before next year's Assembly polls

As per the plan, Ministers have been assigned organisational districts of the party to take people's opinion so as to draw a blueprint for next year's Assembly polls. Each minister has been made in-charge of the district.

The saffron party has aimed this exercise to identify and address issues concerning people before the Assembly polls.

State BJP co-in-charge, Sanjay Tandon told IANS that the Ministers have been made in-charge of the districts and they would reach out to people to find out issues concerning them.

"Minister in-charge of the district also works as a bridge between the government and people along with the existing organisational system", Tandon said.

Apart from the Ministers in-charge, senior leaders will also find out general public sentiment about the BJP government in the state.

"There is no better alternative than direct interaction. With this exercise in the coming days, we are trying to find out people's opinion about our government to further fulfill their aspiration. The BJP government in Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the welfare of the people and continues to work for development of the state," he said.

Himachal Pradesh BJP unit had recently held a three day brainstorming session to take stock of the party position and preparation a year before Assembly polls. In the different sessions, it has been decided to increase party activities at the ground, strengthen organisation and reach out to people.

BJP National Vice President Saudan Singh, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and Tandon were present in the meeting along with state leadership held in different sessions.

"A detailed discussion of issues concerning governance and organisation was held with core group, district in-charges, ministers, MLAs, those who lost in 2017 Assembly polls and leaders in party ruled civic bodies. It was decided to start preparing for next year's Assembly polls and upcoming bypolls," Tandon said.

The Himachal Assembly will be held in October-November next year. The saffron party also discussed plans for upcoming bypolls for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat along with Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seats for which dates are yet to be finalised by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The saffron camp feels that the outcome of the bypolls will be crucial as it would set tone for BJP's victory march in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term.

"The Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls will set the momentum for next year's polls. All the morchas, district units, leaders and workers have been asked to hit the ground," another BJP leader said.

--IANS

ssb/dpb