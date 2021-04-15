Himachal CM announces Rs 1.5K ex gratia for Covid warriors

The Chief Minister also announced financial incentives for the tourism, transport and school sectors to overcome the losses caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), April 15 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced Rs 1,500 ex gratia for all Class III and Class IV employees, comprising staff nurses, ward boys and Asha workers, who have been involved directly in treating Covid-19 patients.

Participating at the state-level Himachal Day function held at Padhar in the Drang Vidhan Sabha area in Mandi district, the Chief Minister announced a subvention scheme for three months till June for the tourism industry that has been severely hit by the pandemic.

He said all hotels and tourist lodges and units would be exempted from paying demand charges for two months. Also, they will not have to pay the late charges instantly and could pay them in easy instalments.

For private schools, the demand charges would not be levied as they have also been adversely hit by the pandemic.

The Chief Minister also announced an interest subversion scheme for the transport sector so that it could also avail financial facilities.

He announced 50 per cent concession on special road tax on stage carriage for three months from April and 50 per cent concession on passenger tax for three months on taxis and contract carriage.

The Chief Minister also honoured the parade leaders who presented march past on this occasion and later administered the oath to the people for the fight against Covid-19 and working for the progress of the state.

On the occasion, Thakur flagged-off 136 dedicated two-wheelers for women helpdesks at each police station of the state.

These dedicated two-wheelers, aptly named 'Veerangana on Wheels', will be used by women constables to respond to crime against women and girls.

