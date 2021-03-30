Himachal CM asks people to stay safe amid Covid-19 surge

Presiding over a state-level review meeting, the Chief Minister asked the health authorities to keep a vigil on the people kept under home isolation.

Shimla, March 30 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday asked the people to stay safe as Covid-19 variants turned more lethal.

Local Panchayati Raj representatives should be involved in monitoring such persons and encourage the people to take precautionary measures in fight against the virus. No person should be allowed to walk without wearing a mask in the public places. Shopkeepers should not allow the people to enter their outlets without masks, Thakur said.

He directed the health authorities to enhance testing to prevent the community spread.

He urged the people to be careful and avoid crowded places as far as possible and wear face mask all the time while being at public places and transport.

Health experts said with the advent of new variants there is no trace of cough or fever and the patients are just complaining of joint pains, weakness, loss of appetite and pneumonia.

It is taking less time to turn into extreme in comparison to the previous strains.

