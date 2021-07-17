Himachal CM asks PM to sanction bulk drug park

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister for successfully carrying out the vaccination drive.

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and apprised him about the Covid-19 protocols and vaccination programme being undertaken in the state.

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to sanction bulk drug and medical devices park for the state which would not only promote industrial activities but would also go a long way in generating employment opportunities.

He demanded funds for construction of the proposed airport at Nagchala in Mandi district. He also discussed issue regarding strengthening the road connectivity in state.

Thakur urged the Prime Minister to approve the document for financial assistance sent to the central government under tourism infrastructure development project.

He urged Modi to inaugurate 111 MW Sawara-Kuddu hydropower project and 210 MW Luhri Stage-I project constructed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited and to lay foundation stone of 66 MW Dholasidh project.

He also held discussion on strengthening information technology and connectivity in the state.

The Prime Minister assured to provide every possible assistance for development of the state.

--IANS

vg/kr