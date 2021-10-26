  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Himachal CM condoles demise of Army officer killed in road mishap

Himachal CM condoles demise of Army officer killed in road mishap

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 26th, 2021, 11:30:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday condoled the demise of an Indian Army officer who was killed recently in a road accident in Mandi during patrolling.

The Army officer was posted at 13 Dogra Regiment in Arunachal Pradesh.
"Received a sad news that Naik Amit Kumar of Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh, posted in 13 Dogra Regiment in Arunachal Pradesh, was martyred in a road accident while patrolling. May God rest the martyr's soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family," said Thakur in a tweet. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features