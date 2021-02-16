Himachal CM hails SC judgment on go-ahead for 605 projects

The cleared projects included the Rs 1,337-crore Green Corridor National Highway in Sirmaur, and Rs 61.48-crore two-laned National Highway 20-A in Dharamsala sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Shimla, Feb 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's judgment that cleared the way for the execution of 605 developmental projects spread over 685.58 hectares, which were awaiting clearance for many years.

The Chief Minister said that the apex court on Monday granted clearances under the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 to 138 projects, including 20 of hydroelectricity, 88 of roads, five of drinking water, and three of bus stands.

As many as 465 projects were cleared under the Forest Rights Act, including 334 of roads, 53 of schools, 20 of community centres, 18 of drinking water supply and water pipelines, and 13 tank and other minor water bodies.

These projects were held up for long as authorities could not move forward due to apex court directions dated March 11, 2019.

