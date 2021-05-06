Himachal CM launches Covid helpline

Shimla, May 6 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday launched a dedicated Covid-19 helpline for facilitating the people of the state.
While appreciating the efforts of the Information Technology Department, the Chief Minister said the callers can call on the toll-free number 1100 from 7 am to 10 pm.
He said the call executive would register the complaint and contact the authority concerned for providing help to the caller regarding issues like tests, vaccination, home quarantine, medicines, ambulance and oxygen.
--IANS
