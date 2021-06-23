Himachal CM lays foundation for projects worth Rs 64 cr

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that all the 15 developmental projects, including the ones inaugurated and those for which foundation stones were laid, would ensure better facilities for the locals as well as tourists.

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), June 23 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday virtually inaugurated some projects and laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 64 crore in Manali, Banjar and Kullu Assembly constituencies in Kullu district.

He also said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the government to inaugurate these projects virtually, otherwise the occasion would have been celebrated in a befitting manner.

Thakur said the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 64 crore must be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Thakur said the state government has made unprecedented progress in all spheres during last three-and-a-half years, adding that almost all the panchayats have been connected by roads and efforts are on to provide better connectivity to the remote areas across the state.

He said the state would gradually unlock the restrictions imposed due to Covid-19. At the same time, the government would also ensure that people adopt the Covid appropriate behaviours.

The Chief Minister said the state has strengthened its health infrastructure to effectively fight the pandemic.

At present, there are 49 dedicated Covid hospitals and health centres with a total bed capacity of more than 3,800. The state has received around 500 ventilators from the PM-CARES Fund and 200 multi-branded ventilators from various countries, Thakur said.

