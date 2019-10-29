Himachal CM lays stones for multiple projects

Chamba, Oct 29 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for developmental projects of Rs 209 crore in Bharmour and Pangi areas of Chamba district.

He laid the foundation stone for 240 MW Kuthed Hydro Electric Project to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2,750 crore.

He also laid foundation stones for metaling and tarring works of Dalli to Naha road and construction of Choli to Kawarsi road to be completed with an outlay of Rs 4 crore and Rs 5.83 crore, respectively.

He also inaugurated 15 MW Kawarsi and 9 MW Salun Hydro Electric Projects at Hiling village in Holi constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore and 90 crore, respectively. Addressing a huge gathering at historical Chaurasi temple complex in Bharmour, the Chief Minister said Chamba was once known as the backward district of the state, but now with the ongoing developmental activities, the area would emerge as a front-runner district of the state. Thakur said the people gave unprecedented mandate to the BJP in this year's Lok Sabha elections that showed the faith of the people in the policies and programmes initiated by the Central and state governments. vg/prs