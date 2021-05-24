Himachal CM opens 250-bed makeshift Covid hospital

Virtually dedicating the hospital, the Chief Minister said volunteers of the sect providing food to the patients and their attendants free of cost, is a great service towards humanity. All beds in the hospital have been equipped with oxygen supply to ensure better treatment to the patients.

Shimla, May 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday dedicated a 250-bed makeshift hospital at Paraur in Palampur subdivision set up by religious sect Radha Soami Satsang Beas for Covid-19 patients..

Thakur said the state government has laid special emphasis on capacity building in health infrastructure. It was due to the efforts of the state that the Central government has enhanced Himachal's oxygen quota from 15 to 30 metric tonnes (MT).

He said the government has now urged the Centre to increase the oxygen supply by 10 MT and it has agreed in principle.

In the last few days the recovery rate has gone up to 83 per cent. The CM said the government would ensure the patients in home isolation were regularly contacted so that their health parameters could be monitored.

Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said the role of several religious organizations and NGOs was commendable in tackling the Covid situation.

