Himachal CM urges Nitin Gadkari to provide assistance in implementing ropeway projects in state

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and urged him to approve a grant Rs. 500 crore for the implementation of ropeway projects in the state.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to provide liberal assistance under the proposed 'Parvat Mala' scheme.Thakur, in an official statement, said: "The state government has decided to use the ropeway system as an alternative eco-friendly transport solution to decongest cities, tribal areas and high mountainous passes.""For this, the government has established Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation Limited as a single nodal agency for providing innovative alternative solutions to mobility problems in urban and rural areas of the state," he added.Further, he said: "Since the construction of ropeways being overhead, mode transportation does not require much land acquisition. This could be executed in a very short span of time."While asserting that the state needs Central government's assistance, he said the Union Minister Gadkari has assured him to consider the demands of the Himachal Pradesh government.Various MP representatives from both Central government and state government along with other officials marked their presence in the meeting. (ANI)