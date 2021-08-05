Himachal court seeks info on children orphaned by Covid

Shimla, Aug 5 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to furnish information regarding orphaned children or who have lost a parent amid the pandemic.

It sought to know as to what action the state has taken in order to help or rehabilitate them.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal passed the order on a bunch of petitions highlighting inadequate facilities and infrastructure in the state to deal with coronavirus.