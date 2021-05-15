Himachal extends Corona curfew till May 26

Shimla, May 15 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the statewide Corona curfew till the morning of May 26.

However, it was decided that shops dealing with construction materials would be allowed to open on every Tuesday and Friday for three hours.

The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to allow hiring of hearse vans by the medical colleges, zonal and regional hospitals and hospitals with a bed capacity of 200 and above, besides all municipal corporations.