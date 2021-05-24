Himachal extends Covid curfew till May 31

It was decided that the Department of Health would encourage private hospitals to increase vaccination. It was felt the legislators may review, along with the subdivisional magistrate, the welfare and treatment of the Covid patients in home isolation.

Shimla, May 24 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and decided to extend the statewide curfew till May 31, with the restrictions on movement and holding community functions to continue.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, gave its approval to the excise policy for 2021-22 that envisages collection of Rs 1,829 crore revenue, which is Rs 228 crore higher than the previous fiscal.

Considering the present situation arising out of Covid, the excise year 2020-21 has been extended by one month till June 30. The new excise policy will be operational for nine months from July 1.

Approval was also given for the renewal of retail excise vends in the state for 2021-22 for the renewal fees of three per cent of the value of unit or vend with an objective to gain adequate enhancement in government revenue, reduction in the price of liquor, and to curb its smuggling from the neighbouring states.

According to the new policy, low-price brands of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL0 will be cheaper as license fees and excise duty have been reduced. Also, the facility of transfer of quota within district and inter-district has been approved.

The policy also allows 15 per cent of country liquor quota for liquor manufacturers and bottlers to be supplied to the retail licensees. The balance 85 per cent quota can be lifted by the retail licensees from the suppliers of their choice.

This was earlier 30 per cent. It envisages the increase in licence fees by five per cent and quota by three per cent. Also the new licence for serving of liquor in tented accommodation has been approved and new licenses for visitor centre in wine manufacturing units and wine tasting festivals has been approved.

The licence fees for CSD canteens have been reduced and facility of liquor canteen license in L-9 & L-9A has been allowed to all the central armed police forces.

