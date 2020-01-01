Himachal Governor, CM greet people on New Year

Shimla, Jan 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday felicitated the people on the New Year.

The Governor expressed hope the New Year would bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people and the state would witness more progress in all fields.

Thakur, who took a stroll on the historic Mall of Shimla on Tuesday evening to greet the revellers, in a message said the New Year might fill their lives with joy and happiness.

He expressed hope the state would make rapid strides in all spheres of development and would achieve new heights in the coming year. vg/dpb