Himachal Governor, CM greet people on Maha Shivratri

Shimla, March 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday felicitated the people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The Governor hoped this auspicious occasion would bring peace and prosperity into the lives of people.

Chief Minister Thakur said Himachal Pradesh was known as abode of Lord Shiva and Shivratri festival celebrated at various places in the state have their own importance.