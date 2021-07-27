Himachal Governor expresses pain at natural disasters

Panaji, July 27 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday expressed pain at the series of disasters, including landslides, in the northern state following heavy rains.

"Over the last two days, there have been natural calamities occurring in Himachal Pradesh for which I have expressed my pain. But there has been a red alert issued again today. The government there is focussed in its attention and prepared," he said.