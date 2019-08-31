Himachal House praises Congress veteran Virbhadra Singh

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Rajeev Bindal said "this is a temple of democracy and each member has to devote the maximum time".

Praising Singh, 83, for remaining present in the House almost every day, he said: "Everyone has to devote the maximum time in whatever state you are."

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur praised Singh, saying he was the eldest member in the House.

"His presence is crucial for the members to learn from his experiences," Thakur added.

Singh first assumed the Chief Minister's office on April 8, 1983, replacing Thakur Ram Lal. Belonging to the erstwhile princely state of Rampur Bushahr, Singh entered politics at the age of 28.