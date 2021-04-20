Himachal imposes five-day workweek, shut temples

Shimla, April 20 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to restrict wedding gatherings to 50 people, shut all temples, impose a five-day workweek for all offices and suspension of services of several long-distance buses of the state roadways to check the spread of coronavirus.
These decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to review the pandemic.
Also, the government took decision to shut all the temples in the state after the nine-day long Chaitra Navratri festival that ends on Wednesday.
Known as the land of gods, the hill state has 28 prominent temples, most of which are in Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Shimla districts.
