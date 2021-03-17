Himachal invites Swiss investment in tourism, winter sports

Interacting with visiting Switzerland Ambassador Ralf Heckner here, the Chief Minister said the state has taken several initiatives to facilitate the entrepreneurs willing to invest.

Shimla, March 17 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh and Switzerland share almost identical geographical conditions and climate, providing ample opportunities for Swiss entrepreneurs to invest in tourism, winter sports and information technology, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said.

The state has made considerable improvement in ease-of-doing business. The government is also investing on creating infrastructure to facilitate the entrepreneurs, he told the envoy.

Thakur said the salubrious climatic conditions and serene environment attract lakhs of tourists round the year which makes the state a hub for investing in the hospitality sector.

Efforts are being made to get a bulk drug park with the Central assistance, which would provide international facilities to the players in the pharmaceutical sector, he added.

Heckner said Switzerland is 12th biggest investor in India and has over 300 Swiss companies working in India.

Similarly, 100 Indian companies are working in Switzerland.

Himachal Pradesh is an ideal place for investment in tourism, hospitality, health, mechanical tools and allied sectors.

The similar climatic conditions of the state could prove an added advantage for Switzerland entrepreneurs, he added.

