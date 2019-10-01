Himachal launches policy to buy-back non recyclable, single-use plastic waste

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday launched a policy to promote buy-back of the non-recyclable and single-use plastic waste from the rag pickers and households. The new policy will be effective from October 2.

"The Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya is pleased to notify a policy regarding buy-back of non-recyclable and single-use plastic waste including plastic bags, in Himachal Pradesh from the rag pickers and households, providing minimum support price of Rs 75 per kilogram, for its collection and deposit in the collection centres of the Urban Local Bodies," Sat Pal Dhiman, Joint Secretary Environment, Science and Technology to the state government, wrote in a statement.



According to the statement, the Department of Environment, Science and Technology, Urban Development, Public Works, Rural Development, State Pollution Control Board and Cement Companies will make coordinated efforts for effective implementation of this buy-back policy initiated by the government. (ANI)