Himachal makes Covid negative report mandatory for entry

Shimla, April 11 (IANS) Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases around the country, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday made it mandatory for people coming from seven high load states to produce a RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours of entry, from April 16 onwards.

This was part of the state government's fresh guidelines issued by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur following a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.

As of now, the government has decided to allow the tourists to visit the state, but at the same time, hotel owners and tourists should strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SoPs) issued by the government, he said.

Laying stress on twin strategy for testing, tracing and treatment with effective surveillance of micro containment zones, the Chief Minister said greater emphasis must also be laid on RT-PCR tests to achieve the target of 70 per cent tests.

He said the state Health Department must also take steps to increase bed capacity in order to meet any eventuality. Also, it must ensure minimum wastage of the vaccine.

During the last 45 days, the state has reported 10,690 new Covid-19 cases, while the number of deaths have also increased rapidly, a matter of concern, he said. A total of 120 deaths were reported during this period.

Thakur said the state has allowed the devotees to visit temples during the Navratri festival, but at the same time, organising 'langars' or community kitchens and 'jagran' have been banned.

He said the devotees were allowed to visit the temple to perform 'puja' and 'darshan' by maintaining social distancing and using face masks.

The Chief Minister also said no overcrowding would be allowed in buses and public transport vehicles.

--IANS

vg/vd