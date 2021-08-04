Himachal makes RT-PCR negative report must for tourists

However, those carrying vaccine certificates, one or both jabs, will be allowed to enter the state without the RT-PCR report.

Shimla, Aug 4 (IANS) With the spike in Covid-19 cases again, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday made it mandatory for tourists coming to the state to produce a RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours of entry.

Justifying the decision, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases some restrictions are likely to be put in place.

He said the pandemic situation was discussed by the Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday and it was felt that some restrictions would have to be put in place.

The Chief Minister also said no overcrowding would be allowed in public transport vehicles.

