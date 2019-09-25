Himachal: MeT dept issues warning for heavy rains

Shimla: The meteorological department issued a warning on Wednesday for heavy rains on September 27-28 in Himachal Pradesh, even as light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in the state.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall in plains, and low and middle hills of the state on Friday and Saturday has been issued, said Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh.

The colour-coded warnings are issued to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

The yellow alert is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings. According to Singh, some places in the state have been receiving light to moderate rainfall since Tuesday evening. Renuka Jee in Sirmaur district received the highest (27 mm) rain, followed by Bilaspur (3 mm), and Dalhousie and Nahan (1 mm each), he added. Singh added that the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 34.2 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was in Keylong at 9 degrees Celsius.