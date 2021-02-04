Himachal Police seize 6 kg heroin from African in Delhi

Shimla, Feb 4 (IANS) In a seizure that the Himachal Pradesh Police say is their biggest-ever, they seized 6.297 kg heroin from a house in Delhi and arrested an African national staying in India illegally, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.

He said a nine-member police team from Kullu raided the house on Tuesday and seized heroin worth Rs 30 crore.