Himachal police to maintain new register to track drug trafficking

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police will maintain a new register to keep records of drug peddlers in the state.



According to a press note issued by the state police, the register will contain the details and particulars of persons involved in criminal cases regarding drugs and psychotropics in the state.

"Since the state has problems related to illicit cultivation and traffic of poppy and hashish along with other drugs like heroin, a need was felt to monitor the Drug Traffic Operators (DTOs) more closely and effectively," stated the press note.

"This new register number 29 will allow police officers to monitor drug trafficking and trade more effectively," it added.

The register is a continuation of the earlier registers maintained by the Himachal Police to monitor sex offenders, unidentified dead bodies, suicides, and missing women and children. (ANI)

