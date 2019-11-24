Himachal Pradesh: 2 held including paramilitary personnel for trying to loot ATM

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Two men including paramilitary personnel were held for allegedly trying to loot an ATM on Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place in Morang tehsil of Kinnaur district but their attempt was foiled by local people.

"Both accused were interrogated and has been identified as Sandeep Kumar and Jaman Singh. Kumar is personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 19 Battalion. Both of them hail from Rajasthan," Superintendent of Police, SR Rana said.



The police said that accused brought oxygen gas cylinder, LPG gas cylinder and gas cutter to commit the incident.

The accused will be presented in court on Monday. The police have also informed ITBP officials about the alleged involvement of the personnel in the incident. (ANI)

