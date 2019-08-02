Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Una

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 02 (ANI): Life has come to a standstill in Una due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the region over the past couple of days. Public works and electricity department have incurred heavy losses.

The situation was further worsened after the embankment dam in Deoli was damaged after heavy rainfall over the last couple of days.



Rural areas and farms are the worst affected areas in the district and moreover, bridges and roads are now defunct. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The situation may further worsen after Indian Meteorological Department on Friday in its weather forecast, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh over the next five days. (ANI)

