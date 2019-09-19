Himachal Pradesh: Law students protest enters day 3

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Protests by students of National Law University (NLU) over the exponential rise in college fee has entered day three here, despite authorities shutting down hostels.

At least 400 students are staging a protest here demanding basic facilities, security and accountability from the university management."Students here have been facing these problems for the past two years. We will continue the strike if their demands are not fulfilled. The authorities are not listening to us," said a first-year student, Shrikrishna Choudhary."The HPNLU does not have its own hostel for students on the campus till now and have hired accommodation in unsafe places. These hostels have unhygienic food and water facilities with frequent power failures despite charging us Rs 2.5 lakh yearly. The girl students feel unsafe as they have to cross the National Highway to reach the hostels," said a student, Sonal Khushwaha.However, the vice-chancellor of the University, Nishtha Jaswal claimed that the demands of students are fulfilled and they are protesting illegally. The vice-chancellor said that University also lacks grant and government aid. (ANI)