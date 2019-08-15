Himachal Pradesh: Man arrested for allegedly organising rave party

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly organising a rave party with foreign tourists.

The accused has been identified as Pratap Singh, a resident of Kullu.

"Yesterday, when the Special Investigation Team was present in Kasol at 11:30 PM, information was received that Pratap Singh will be organising a rave party with foreign tourists in the jungles between Kasol and Choz without permission and that drugs and alcohol will be consumed during the party," an official statement said.



"On finding the information correct, a team reached there at 2:30 AM on August 15 and found more than 200 foreigners in the party. Chaos broke out among the tourists when they saw the police," the statement added.

The person acting as DJ during the party was nabbed and he identified himself as Pratap Singh. As per the official statement, Singh also accepted that he had organised the party.

All instruments and some addictive substances were also recovered from the site, the statement said.

An FIR was registered against Pratap Singh under section 113 Police Act 2007, sections 6 HP Instruments Act, and section 188 under Indian Penal Code. Singh was subsequently arrested. (ANI)

