Himachal Pradesh: Man arrested for duping woman of Rs 4 lakh

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Kullu Police on Tuesday arrested a man from West Bengal's Asansol for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 4 lakh through online bank fraud and recovered a silver coin from his possession.



The accused has been identified as Sravan Kumar Aggarwal, a resident of Asansol.

"Sravan asked for One Time Password (OTP) from the woman's child and took Rs 4 lakh from the bank account of the woman and transferred into four fake online accounts. He bought a silver coin, daily use products, television set, two mobile phones and e-gift vouchers worth Rs 3,96,000," police said in a release.

A case has been registered in the Jari police station in Kullu in which three accused in the case have already been arrested from Jharkhand.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

