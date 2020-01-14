Himachal Pradesh: NH-3 near Aut reopens after landslides

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): The movement of vehicular traffic on National Highway 3 near Aut in Mandi district was restored on Tuesday morning after it was suspended yesterday due to continuous landslides.



Both heavy and light vehicles were seen plying on the road.

After heavy snowfall in the state, as many as 609 roads including five national highways are still closed for vehicular movement.

2,031 electricity supply and 118 water supply schemes have also been disrupted due to heavy snowfall in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several pockets of Himachal Pradesh will witness hail and lightning from January 16. (ANI)

