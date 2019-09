Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): An argument broke out between BJP leader Randhir Sharma and Congress legislator Ram Lal Thakur in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur during an event on Sunday.

The incident took place at the 'Janmanch' program in presence of state Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary.

Sharma and Thakur indulged in an alleged verbal spat over misuse of budgetary provisions on roads and national highways. (ANI)