Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates two oxygen plants at medical colleges in Hamirpur, Chamba

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday virtually inaugurated two Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College, Hamirpur and Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba.



The plant at Hamirpur has a capacity of 300 PLM while Chamba plant has a capacity of 400 PLM.

The Chief Minister said, "Both these oxygen plants would ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients admitted in both these medical colleges."

He also said that the state government has taken up the matter of increasing the oxygen quota for the state from the existing 15 MT to 30 MT with the union government so as to meet the demand of the state.

According to the Chief Minister, the central government has already sanctioned 13 oxygen plants for the state. Out of the seven plants sanctioned earlier, six plants have been established at Dharamshala, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur and the one at Tanda would be completed soon, he added.

He also informed that the Himachal Pradesh government has also taken up the matter of providing 5000 D-Type and 3000 B-Type oxygen cylinders to meet the ever-increasing demand of oxygen in the State and to maintain a smooth supply chain of oxygen.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 31,893 active coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh and 1,830 died due to the disease. (ANI)

