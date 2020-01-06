Himachal Pradesh CM launches MyGov portal, CM App

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the Himachal MyGov portal and CM App aimed at strengthening public participation in governance.

"MyGov is an innovative platform to build a partnership between citizens and government with the help of technology for growth and development of India. This unique platform aims to enhance citizen partnership with the state government and vice versa," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Thakur said that MyGov Himachal will help people of the state to communicate their views, suggestions, feedback and discontentment if any.He said that the state government will give due consideration to constructive criticism and synergizing all contributions for the betterment of the state and country as well.He said that the MyGov portal and CM App would bring administration closer to people and ensure two-way communication between the government and the people.He said that Himachal Pradesh has become the 11th state to have the facility, with the launch of the application.The Chief Minister said that the salient features of MyGov Himachal will be discussion, tasks, talks, polls, and blogs on various groups based on diverse governance and public policy issues.Thakur said that people of the state will be able to write directly to the Chief Minister regarding their various grievances through CM App. He also felt the need to ensure proper coordination between various schemes as only then the objective behind it could be achieved.Agriculture and IT Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda said that people have all the right to know about the policies and programmes initiated by the state government for their welfare and development of the state. (ANI)