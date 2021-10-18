  1. Sify.com
  4. Himachal Pradesh: Dhankhar village of Lahaul-Spiti district witnesses snowfall

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 18th, 2021, 12:30:03hrs
Snowfall at Lahaul-Spiti's Dhankhar village (Photo/ANI)

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Dhankhar village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Monday.

The village was seen covered with a thick blanket of snow following the fresh fall.

Yesterday, the Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic after snowfall at Baralacha pass in the district.
According to Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma, the traffic movement at the Gramphu-Kaza highway had also been blocked due to snowfall at Kunzum pass in Lahaul-Spiti.
"Due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass on Manali-Leh highway and at Kunzum pass on Gramphu-Kaza highway, traffic movement is blocked on both routes," Verma said yesterday.
Earlier on Sunday, the higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall. (ANI)

